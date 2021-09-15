EXCLUSIVE Lebanon draft policy statement says government committed to IMF talks

Lebanon's new Prime Minister Najib Mikati walks during an official ceremony to mark his assumption of duties at the Government Palace in Beirut, Lebanon September 13, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's new cabinet is committed to resuming talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a short- and medium-term rescue programme, a draft of its policy statement obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The government is due to meet on Thursday to approve the draft, which will then go to a vote of confidence in parliament.

Reporting By Laila Bassam, Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

