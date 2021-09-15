Middle East
EXCLUSIVE Lebanon draft policy statement says government committed to IMF talks
BEIRUT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon's new cabinet is committed to resuming talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a short- and medium-term rescue programme, a draft of its policy statement obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
The government is due to meet on Thursday to approve the draft, which will then go to a vote of confidence in parliament.
