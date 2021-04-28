Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Teva Pharm unlikely to reach deals to co-produce vaccines -CEO

Reuters
1 minute read

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) is not likely to reach deals with COVID vaccine makers to co-produce the vaccines although discussions are still ongoing, chief executive Kare Schultz told Reuters.

Schultz said Teva -- the world's largest generic drugmaker -- offered to co-produce the vaccines in both Israel and Europe, where the company has capacity, to help with global supply.

"But we've not been able to reach a firm agreement with any company," he said. "It's not for our lack of wanting to do it but the key players that have actually been successful in developing the vaccines that have come to the market have found other partners or their own internal capacity."

He did not name the companies.

"It's probably pretty much done (but) we can't rule it out," Schultz said. "We're still in discussion with some of the companies, and we're still willing to do it if we can help."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 1:59 PM UTCNo more kebabs for bitcoins as Turkey's crypto-payment ban looms

Kebab chef Kadir Oner hoped to boost his new business by accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, but a ban by Turkish authorities will force him next month to fall back on payment methods as traditional as his spit-roasted meat.

Middle EastSaudi in talks to sell 1% of Aramco, says crown prince
Middle EastBalcony death spotlights social pressure for single Egyptian women
Middle EastGhana sends in army to enforce mining ban near rivers and lakes
Middle EastSaudi Tadawul Group hires JP Morgan, Citi, NCB Capital for IPO -statement