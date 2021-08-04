Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

One killed in fire on military bus in Damascus - state media

2 minute read

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - One person died and three were injured when a fire broke out on a military bus in a heavily fortified army compound in Damascus early on Wednesday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

One source at the site of the explosion suggested an electrical fault had set the petrol tank on fire, the agency reported. D5N2HX02P

The explosion happened in the bus while it was near the entrance of a heavily fortified Republican Guards housing compound in the west of the Syrian capital, SANA said.

Another source with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, said at least five military personnel were killed and 11 other personnel were wounded in the blast.

Blasts in Damascus have been rare since forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad took control of rebel enclaves around the city.

Ten years into Syria’s conflict, President Bashar al-Assad has survived the insurgency which started with peaceful protests in March 2011.

He now holds sway over most of the country, helped by Russia’s military presence and Iran’s Shi’ite militias.

There have been several attacks this year on army vehicles in eastern Syria by suspected Islamic State militants who still operate in the sprawling desert area.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:11 AM UTCMacron hosts new Lebanon fundraiser a year after port blast

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Wednesday seek to raise more than $350 million in aid for Lebanon at a donors' conference marking the anniversary of the Beirut port blast, and send yet another warning to its squabbling political class.

Middle EastDubai airport expects passenger surge as UAE eases travel curbs
Middle EastOne killed in fire on military bus in Damascus - state media

One person died and three were injured when a fire broke out on a military bus in a heavily fortified army compound in Damascus early on Wednesday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Middle EastForest fire closes in on Turkish power station
Middle EastU.S. oil drops for 3rd day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand