Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Explosion injures 11 in Baghdad’s Sadr City

2 minute read

BAGHDAD, June 30 (Reuters) - At least 11 people were wounded in an explosion on Wednesday in Baghdad's Sadr City neighbourhood, Iraqi police and medical workers said.

A military statement said an explosion took place in Sadr City but gave no details.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. It was the second attack to hit Sadr City and the third to target a busy market this year in Baghdad.

In April four people were killed and 20 wounded in a car bomb attack in the same neighbourhood. And in January a suicide attack killed at least 32 people in a crowded market.

Both attacks were claimed by Islamic State militants.

Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in the Iraqi capital, have halted since Islamic State fighters were defeated in 2017, part of an overall improvement in security that has brought normal life back to Baghdad.

Wednesday's attack comes during an election year, a time when tension between rival Iraqi political groups has often caused violence.

The populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, after whom Sadr city is named and who commands a following of millions of Iraqis, counts among his enemies both Islamic State and rival Shi'ite parties with militias backed by Iran.

Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 10:26 AM UTCSaudi Arabia plans new national airline as it diversifies from oil

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans on Tuesday to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy to turn the kingdom into a global logistics hub as it seeks to diversify from oil.

Middle EastIsrael seeks to extend new Gulf ties to all Middle East, says Lapid
Middle EastDefence in Jordan trial asks court to invite Prince Hamza to testify
Middle EastEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role
Middle EastExplosion injures 11 in Baghdad’s Sadr City

At least 11 people were wounded in an explosion on Wednesday in Baghdad's Sadr City neighbourhood, Iraqi police and medical workers said.