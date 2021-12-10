Several people dead in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp

BEIRUT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night causing a number of deaths and injuries, state media reported.

A Palestinian source inside the camp said at least 12 people had been injured and there were an unknown number of fatalities.

The explosion took place at a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Shehab News Agency, seen as close to Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamas maintains a presence in a number of Palestinian camps in Lebanon.

The surrounding area had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.

Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.

A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Lilian Wagdy and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Chris Reese and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.