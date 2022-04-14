1 minute read
Explosions heard over Syria's capital Damascus - State TV
CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Explosions were heard over the western countryside of Syria's capital Damascus on Thursday, state TV reported without providing more details on causes or damages.
Pro-government media attributed the blasts to air strikes outside the capital, where residents said they heard a series of loud blasts.
Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.