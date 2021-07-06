Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq, aimed at U.S. base -security sources

2 minute read

BAGHDAD, July 6 (Reuters) - A drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives on Tuesday, aimed at the U.S. base on the airport grounds, Kurdish security sources said.

Sirens were blaring from the U.S. consulate in the city, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the sources said.

Flights were suspended following the attacks, they said.

In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties.

Another spokesman for the U.S. military, citing initial information, said one drone had "impacted" near Erbil, but that there were no injuries or any damage,

The attack comes a day after rockets and a drone targeted Ain al-Asad air base, which houses U.S. troops, and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. read more

In April, a drone dropped explosives near the U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport. That was the first known attack carried out by an unmanned aerial drone against U.S. forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 6:38 PM UTCAs meat prices soar in Lebanon, veganism fills the gap for some

While healthier lifestyles and greater awareness of climate issues have encouraged a rise in veganism around the world, some Lebanese are taking it up out of necessity.

Middle EastFactbox: Jordan security trial sheds light on palace intrigue
Middle EastIsrael's new government fails to renew disputed citizenship law
Middle EastPM Bennett seeks to energise Israeli economy by slashing regulations
Middle EastOil turmoil reminds markets of inflation pain points