Fertiglobe joint venture of OCI-ADNOC reports over 2,000% jump in Q3 profit

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (NOC) and chemicals producer OCI, reported a more than 2,000% increase in profit for the third quarter on higher ammonia and urea prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $137.7 million in the quarter ended September 30 from $6.2 million in the year earlier period, Fertiglobe reported in a filing on the Abu Dhabi exchange on Monday.

It said it increased its dividend guidance from at least $200 million to at least $240 million for the second half of this year, payable on April 22.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kim Coghill

