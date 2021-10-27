Fertiglobe shares leap 21% on Abu Dhabi debut

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (NOC) and chemicals producer OCI (OCI.AS), rose 21% above its listing price on its Abu Dhabi market debut on Wednesday.

The venture's shares traded at about 3.09 dirhams ($0.84) shortly after the market opened, compared with 2.55 dirhams in its initial public offering.

