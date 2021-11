Final results show Cleric Sadr won Iraq vote, state media says

A poster of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Iraqi Populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's movement secured the biggest number of seats in parliament, winning 73 seats, according to final results announced by the electoral commission on Tuesday.

The Sunni Taqaddum party won 37 seats in last month's general election, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured 31 seats, state media reported, citing the commission.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alex Richardson

