Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra - state news agency

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Fire broke out in a fuel tank outside Iraq's main Gulf Umm Qasr port near Basra, the state news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq exports most of its oil through its southern Gulf ports, and Umm Qasr receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

