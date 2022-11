CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Civil defence forces have put out a fire that broke out in the departure hall of Iraq's Baghdad international airport, state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the departure hall cafeteria and did not affect flights schedules, INA added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Mark Potter and Alison Williams











