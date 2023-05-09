Fire breaks out in power plant west of Iran's Isfahan- Mehr















DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - A power plant west of the Iranian city Isfahan caught fire on Tuesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"Fire at Shahid Abbaspour power plant was announced at 16:28 local time (1258) to the fire headquarters of Isfahan. Firefighting vehicles have been dispatched to the location," an official from the Isfahan municipality told Mehr news.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey











