Middle East

Fire breaks out in a Revolutionary Guards research center in Tehran-state media

1 minute read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fire broke out in one of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) research centers in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening, state media said.

"On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC … research centers in the west of Tehran. Three people were injured and the fire has been contained," Iran state TV quoted a statement from the Guards as saying.

No reason was given for the incident.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

