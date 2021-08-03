Fire controlled at Iran petrochemicals plant, IRIB reports

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a petrochemicals plant in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, but a local official said the blaze was brought under control and there were no casualties, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The governor of the port of Mahshahr said the blaze broke out in a waste depot at a plant in the Petrochemical Special Economic Zone, IRIB reported.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties and the cause of the incident is being investigated," the port governor said, according to the report.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.