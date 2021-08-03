Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Fire controlled at Iran petrochemicals plant, IRIB reports

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a petrochemicals plant in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, but a local official said the blaze was brought under control and there were no casualties, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The governor of the port of Mahshahr said the blaze broke out in a waste depot at a plant in the Petrochemical Special Economic Zone, IRIB reported.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties and the cause of the incident is being investigated," the port governor said, according to the report.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:22 AM UTCIran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack -TV

Iran will respond promptly to any threat against its security, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.

Middle EastWildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey as criticism grows
Middle EastMorocco to extend night curfew to limit COVID-19 surge
Middle EastMemorial sculpture at Beirut port blast site draws mixed reviews
Middle EastAsian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors