First Abu Dhabi Bank expected to sell 250 mln pounds in 5-year bonds - document

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) is expected to sell 250 million pounds ($344.38 million) in five-year bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

FAB, HSBC (HSBA.L), Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and TD Securities (TD.TO) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks said.

Initial price guidance was 110-115 basis points over UK gilts, the document showed.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

