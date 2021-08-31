Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

First Abu Dhabi Bank expected to sell 250 mln pounds in 5-year bonds - document

1 minute read

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) is expected to sell 250 million pounds ($344.38 million) in five-year bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

FAB, HSBC (HSBA.L), Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and TD Securities (TD.TO) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks said.

Initial price guidance was 110-115 basis points over UK gilts, the document showed.

($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:13 AM UTC

Turkey's Erdogan holds talks with de facto UAE leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Erdogan's office said on Tuesday, in a fresh sign of improving ties between the regional rivals.

Middle East
Oil dips on hurricane impact on U.S. refining, weak China data
Middle East
Israel says it will loan Palestinians money after highest-level talks in years
Middle East
Fuel dispute triggers sectarian clash in Lebanon's south
Middle East
Lebanese millers warn of production halt due to fuel shortages