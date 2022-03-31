First Abu Dhabi Bank gives initial price guidance on green bonds

ABU DHABI, March 31 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) gave initial price guidance of about 85 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year benchmark euro-denominated green bonds, it said in a document on Thursday.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Thursday, the document from one of the banks showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yousef Saba Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.