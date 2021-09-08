First Abu Dhabi Bank hires new head of investment banking from HSBC -sources

HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, has hired Martin Tricaud as head of investment banking, sources said.

Tricaud was previously chief executive officer for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region at HSBC (HSBA.L).

FAB and HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tricaud, who spent over 13 years at HSBC, left the UK-listed lender in April this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

FAB has seen senior management level changes since the start of the year, the latest on Wednesday when its head of corporate finance Andy Cairns left, sources told Reuters on Tuesday. read more

Earlier this year Hana al-Rostamani became the bank's first female chief executive, replacing banking veteran Andre Sayegh who retired.

FAB in recent years has become aggressive in the regional loans and bonds market, playing a major role in UAE, Saudi Arabian and Egyptian deals.

Prospects for UAE's banking sector has also improved after the economic shock of COVID-19 last year, with rating agency Moody's predicting on Tuesday UAE's top banks are likely to see profits increase over the next 12 to 18 months as they book lower loan-loss provisions. read more

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans

