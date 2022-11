Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday revised its outlook on Egypt to negative from stable, citing a deterioration in the country's external liquidity position and reduced prospects for bond market access.

Fitch affirmed Egypt's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "B+", according to the statement.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson











