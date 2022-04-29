1 minute read
Fitch revises outlook on Saudi sovereign fund PIF to 'positive'
April 29 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday revised the outlook on Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to "positive" from "stable" following a similar action on the country.
It also affirmed the PIF's rating at "A".
Fitch had cited improvements in Saudi Arabia's balance sheet due to higher oil revenues as reasons for its outlook revision on the country earlier this month. read more
Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
