Fitch revises outlook on Saudi sovereign fund PIF to 'positive'

The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016.

April 29 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday revised the outlook on Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to "positive" from "stable" following a similar action on the country.

It also affirmed the PIF's rating at "A".

Fitch had cited improvements in Saudi Arabia's balance sheet due to higher oil revenues as reasons for its outlook revision on the country earlier this month. read more

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.