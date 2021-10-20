Fitch says Turkey's 'premature' rate cut risks higher inflation

Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara, Turkey in this January 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas//File Photo

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's interest rate cut last month risks pushing inflation higher than Fitch Ratings' estimate of 17.2% by year end, the ratings agency said on Wednesday ahead of another expected policy easing on Thursday.

The central bank's 100 basis-point rate cut, to 18%, was "premature given high inflation of 19.6% in September, worsening inflation expectations and the pass-through of additional lira depreciation", Fitch said.

"This creates upside risks for our end-2021 inflation forecast of 17.2%," it added in a report.

The bank is expected to cut its policy rate again on Thursday by up to 100 points despite a selloff in the Turkish lira to record lows since last month. Currency depreciation drives inflation higher through imports.

President Tayyip Erdogan has abruptly ousted the last three central bank governors and last week he fired three bank policymakers including two seen to oppose the September rate cut.

"Lack of central bank independence and the potential for destabilising policy stimulus ahead of elections to be held by 2023 maintain high policy uncertainty, especially given reduced domestic support for the government coalition," Fitch added.

Sources close to the presidency have told Reuters that Erdogan had pushed for monetary stimulus for months with the aim of boosting lending, exports and jobs. read more

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.