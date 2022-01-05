Five rockets land near Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base - coalition official

BAGHDAD, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Five rockets landed near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces west of Baghdad, leaving no casualties, a coalition official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The closest impact was around 2 kilometres from the base, the official added. Iraqi army officials told Reuters the rounds fired were Katyusha rockets.

The attack comes a day after two explosive-laden drones were shot down by Iraqi air defences as they approached the base. read more

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, Writing by Alaa Swilam, Editing by Alex Richardson

