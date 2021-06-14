Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Five of six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1%, minutes show

The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Five of six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) at 0.1% on May 31, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

One committee member supported a reduction to 0.0%, citing concerns over unemployment.

The five members who voted to keep the interest rate unchanged thought that the low level "supports a recovery of economic activity and a gradual return of inflation to the target range, particularly in view of the Bank of Israel using additional tools in the credit market and in the foreign exchange market."

