Foreign investment into Saudi Arabia up 13%, says minister
DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Direct foreign investment into Saudi Arabia rose by about 13% in the first quarter of this year, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said in an interview with Al Arabiya.
Attracting foreign investment is a core element of Saudi reforms aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil.
