Middle East

Foreign investment into Saudi Arabia up 13%, says minister

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Direct foreign investment into Saudi Arabia rose by about 13% in the first quarter of this year, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

Attracting foreign investment is a core element of Saudi reforms aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia Editing by David Goodman

