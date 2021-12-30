Forex held by Turkish locals rose to record last week - data

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Foreign currency and gold held by Turkish locals rose to a record high of $238.97 billion as of Dec. 24, from $237.79 billion a week earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The lira hit a record low of 18.4 against the dollar on Dec. 20 before rebounding as far as 10.25 on Dec. 23.

The central bank's gross forex reserves fell to $72.56 billion as of Dec. 24 from $78.37 billion a week earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Halilcan Soran Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun

