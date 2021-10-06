Former UN rights commissioner Robinson urges UAE to release activist

Ahmed Mansoor, one of the five political activists pardoned by the United Arab Emirates, speaks to Reuters in Dubai November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Former U.N. rights commissioner Mary Robinson, speaking in Dubai on Wednesday, called on the United Arab Emirates to release detained pro-democracy campaigner Ahmed Mansoor, who rights groups say may be suffering treatment amounting to torture.

"He is regarded by the human rights community as a brave human rights defender ... This would be a timely move also called for by the European Parliament," Robinson said while being interviewed on stage following a speech at a climate event at Expo Dubai.

The UAE has dismissed as "false and unsubstantiated" claims by U.N. human rights experts regarding Mansoor, who was jailed for 10 years in 2018 for criticising the government on social media.

