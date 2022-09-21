Four Iranian police officers injured, one assistant killed after protests - IRNA

A demonstrator shouts slogans while holding up a sign during a protest in solidarity with women in Iran following the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in central Istanbul, Turkey September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Four Iranian police officers were injured and one "police assistant" died from injuries on Tuesday in the southern city of Shiraz following violent protests, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz," IRNA said.

Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on Tuesday, according to an official quoted by IRNA.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.