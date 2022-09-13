Four-storey building collapses in Jordan's capital, people rescued from debris

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

AMMAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jordan's civil defence began on Tuesday evacuating several people trapped after a four-storey residential building in the capital collapsed, witnesses said.

Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site as a major rescue operation was under way to evacuate people caught under the debris, they said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.