Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli "air aggression" - state media















DAMASCUS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Four Syrian soldiers were killed and one wounded in Israeli "air aggression" on some posts in the coastal and central regions of Syria on Saturday morning, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Syrian air defences countered the attack, which came from the Mediterranean Sea side and also caused material damage, the agency said.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Kinda Makieh; Writing by KMahmoud Mourad; Editing by William Mallard











