Four Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq
ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Four Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's defence ministry said late on Sunday.
The ministry said the incident took place in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue
