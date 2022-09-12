Four Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Four Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's defence ministry said late on Sunday.

The ministry said the incident took place in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue

