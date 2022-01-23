Fourth COVID vaccine shot sharply raises serious illness resistance for over 60s: Israel

A nurse prepares a fourth dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as part of a trial in Israel, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, doubled resistance against infection compared with those in the age group who received only three shots of the vaccine. Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller

