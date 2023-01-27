France, Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement -Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, France, January 26, 2023. Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

Jan 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, the French presidency said, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq's economic cooperation with the European country.

In the meeting, France and Iraq signed a treaty that seeks to strengthen bilateral relations in anti-corruption, security, renewable energy and culture, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

