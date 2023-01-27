France, Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement -Elysee















Jan 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, the French presidency said, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq's economic cooperation with the European country.

In the meeting, France and Iraq signed a treaty that seeks to strengthen bilateral relations in anti-corruption, security, renewable energy and culture, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue











