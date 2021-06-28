Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

France says Iran must resume co-operation with IAEA nuclear watchdog

1 minute read

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Iran must resume co-operating with the International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear watchdog and immediately restore full access to it, said the French foreign ministry on Monday.

The French foreign ministry added it regretted the lack of confirmation by Iran of a monitoring deal with the IAEA.

Iran said on Monday that it had yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog which lapsed last week, amid Washington's warning that Tehran's failure to renew it would complicate talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord. read more

Iran and world powers are in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 11:49 AM UTCGaza reconstruction clouded by dispute over Israelis held by Hamas

Reconstruction of Gaza after last month's fighting between Israel and Hamas is being held up by a dispute over the fate of Israelis long held by the Islamist group and a lack of clarity over how to prevent it from accessing aid funds, officials say.

Middle EastBlinken: 'Untenable' for 10,000 IS fighters still to be held in Syria
Middle EastSisi stresses effort to rebuild Gaza in first call with Bennett
Middle EastLebanon's economic collapse bites hard in neglected north
Middle EastU.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria