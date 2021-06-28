France says Iran must resume co-operation with IAEA nuclear watchdog

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Iran must resume co-operating with the International Atomic Energy Agency nuclear watchdog and immediately restore full access to it, said the French foreign ministry on Monday.

The French foreign ministry added it regretted the lack of confirmation by Iran of a monitoring deal with the IAEA.

Iran said on Monday that it had yet to decide whether to extend a monitoring deal with the U.N. nuclear watchdog which lapsed last week, amid Washington's warning that Tehran's failure to renew it would complicate talks to revive its 2015 nuclear accord. read more

Iran and world powers are in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

