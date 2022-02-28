1 minute read
France says it is urgent that Iran talks end this week
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - It is urgent to end negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran this week, France's foreign ministry said on Monday.
"There is indeed critical urgency to conclude the negotiations this week," spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by John Irish Editing by Peter Graff
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.