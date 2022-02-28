France says it is urgent that Iran talks end this week

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - It is urgent to end negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran this week, France's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"There is indeed critical urgency to conclude the negotiations this week," spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters in a daily briefing.

Reporting by John Irish Editing by Peter Graff

