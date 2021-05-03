France has agreed to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets (AVMD.PA) in a deal worth 3.75 billion euros ($4.52 billion), investigative website Disclose reported on Monday, saying a deal could be sealed as early as Tuesday.

A French government source said discussions with Egypt on a Rafale deal were at a very advanced stage and announcements could be made very soon.

($1 = 0.8296 euros)

