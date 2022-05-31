France urges Iran to respond at once to questions on past nuclear activities
PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Thursday urged Iran to answer questions immediately from the International Atomic Energy Agency about its past nuclear activities.
Iran has not credibly answered long-standing questions from the U.N. nuclear watchdog about the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites, despite a fresh push for a breakthrough, the agency said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.
