Middle East

France's Macron calls on Iran again to return to nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris, France, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to resume talks on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers, the Elysee presidential palace said Monday in a statement issued shortly after a phone call between Macron and his Iranian counterpart.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq

