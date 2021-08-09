Middle East
France's Macron calls on Iran again to return to nuclear talks
1 minute read
PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to resume talks on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers, the Elysee presidential palace said Monday in a statement issued shortly after a phone call between Macron and his Iranian counterpart.
Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.