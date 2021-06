France's President Emmanuel Macron waves as he arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Monday discussed the need to work together on tackling problems in Syria and Libya, Macron's office said.

Macron and Erdogan met at the NATO summit in Brussels. read more

