France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - Tensions with Turkey have eased over the last few weeks but European countries will remain cautious, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Tensions have eased in recent weeks", Macron told a news conference when speaking about Turkey.

"We will continue to be vigilant throughout the summer but also to re-engage in joint work", he added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.