Middle East

France's Macron says will continue to support Lebanon

1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a joint statement with Chile's President Sebastian Pinera (not seen) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday France would continue to support Lebanon, adding the country's new government needed to take urgent reform measures.

"Lebanon can count on France," Macron said during a news conference held after a meeting with Lebanese new Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

