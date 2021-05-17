Middle EastFrance's Macron says to work with Jordan, Egypt leaders on Israel/Gaza ceasefire, talks
1 minute read
France's president said on Monday he would in the coming days work with Egypt's president and Jordan's king on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians.
Speaking at a news conference Emmanuel Macron also said he would bring up the bombing by Israeli warplanes of a building that housed media outlets in Gaza when he next speaks to Israel's prime minister.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.