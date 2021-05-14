Skip to main content

Middle EastFrance's Macron speaks with Netanyahu, calls for return to peace

Reuters
1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday about the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians and called for a return to peace in the region.

In a statement, Macron condemned rocket attacks by Hamas and said Israel had the right to defend itself. He also expressed concern about the plight of the civilian population in Gaza, which is run by Hamas.

Israel pummelled Gaza with artillery fire and air strikes on Friday, killing 13 people including three children, local health officials said, as it targeted Palestinian militant tunnels to try to stop the rocket attacks on Israeli towns. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 4:16 PM UTCIsrael pounds Gaza to curb Palestinian militants but rockets still fly

Israel pummelled Gaza with artillery fire and air strikes on Friday as it targeted Palestinian militant tunnels to try to stop persistent rocket attacks on Israeli towns.

Middle EastTaking the call in Gaza before Israel takes out the building
Middle EastFear stalks streets of Israeli city where Jews and Arabs mixed freely
Middle EastNetanyahu poised to gain political lifeline as violence flares
Middle EastAlgiers police disperse protest after ministry warning