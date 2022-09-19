France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the death of Mahsa Amini

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the arrest and violence that lead to the death of Mahsa Amini on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the death of the Iranian woman at the hands of Iran's morality police is "profoundly shocking" and called for a transparent investigation to shed light on the circumstances of her death.

It added that France reaffirmed its commitment to counter violence against women and girls all over the world and would continue to advocate in favour of the generalisation of the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Layli Foroudi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.