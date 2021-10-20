French express parcel firm Geopost acquires 20.15% stake in Dubai's Aramex

A worker unloads boxes at the distribution and operations warehouse at the Aramex Emirates head offices and freight and logistics facility at Dubai Logistics City in Jebel Ali April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - GeoPost, the express parcel arm of French Groupe La Poste (LAPST.UL), has acquired a 20.15% stake in Dubai-listed courier firm Aramex (ARMX.DU), according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The French express logistics firm acquired about 295 million shares in Aramex, valuing the deal at 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.18 million), a filing on the Dubai Financial Market showed.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.