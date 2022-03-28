French Foreign Minister Le Drian: confident Iran nuclear deal is near
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was near even though a few items had still to be settled.
"We are near an agreement," Le Drian said at a news conference in Doha.
Le Drian's comments came in contrast to a more bleak assessment of the Iran nuclear situation offered by the United States on Sunday.
On Sunday, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic was imminent, dampening expectations after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.