French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a joint press conference in Paris, France March 11, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.

The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking the formation of a new Lebanese government.

“We have taken national measures, and it is only the beginning".

