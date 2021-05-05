Skip to main content

Middle EastFrench foreign minister says punitive measures 'only the beginning' ahead of Lebanon visit

French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a joint press conference in Paris, France March 11, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday he would carry a strongly worded message to Lebanese politicians when he visits Beirut on Thursday.

The minister said on Twitter that France would deal firmly with those blocking the formation of a new Lebanese government.

“We have taken national measures, and it is only the beginning".

