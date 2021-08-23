French ministers to travel to UAE to discuss Afghanistan situation

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard makes a statement following a meeting with France's Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian at Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France July 1, 2021. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly are going to the Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday to meet people involved in Afghan evacuation operations.

During their visit, the French ministers will also meet the country's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and they will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, added a statement from the French government.

