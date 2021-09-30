French mobile gaming unicorn Voodoo buys Israeli studio Beach Bum

Sept 30 (Reuters) - French mobile gaming company Voodoo has bought Israeli casual gaming studio Beach Bum as it looks to expand in the market and diversify its revenue stream, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Voodoo, which last year joined the country's growing ranks of tech unicorns - startups valued at $1 billion or more - with backing from China's Tencent (0700.HK) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), said it hoped the acquisition would help it generate income beyond advertising with in-app purchases.

It did not say how much it had agreed to pay for Beach Bum, but Israeli business daily Globes put the figure at between $250 and $300 million when it reported the deal earlier on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Beach Bum, whose tabletop games for mobiles include "Backgammon - Lord of the Board" and "Spades Royale", generated around $70 million in gross revenue over the last year and will add 150 people to Voodoo's 350-strong workforce.

