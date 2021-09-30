Skip to main content

Middle East

French mobile gaming unicorn Voodoo buys Israeli studio Beach Bum

1 minute read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - French mobile gaming company Voodoo has bought Israeli casual gaming studio Beach Bum as it looks to expand in the market and diversify its revenue stream, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Voodoo, which last year joined the country's growing ranks of tech unicorns - startups valued at $1 billion or more - with backing from China's Tencent (0700.HK) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), said it hoped the acquisition would help it generate income beyond advertising with in-app purchases.

It did not say how much it had agreed to pay for Beach Bum, but Israeli business daily Globes put the figure at between $250 and $300 million when it reported the deal earlier on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Beach Bum, whose tabletop games for mobiles include "Backgammon - Lord of the Board" and "Spades Royale", generated around $70 million in gross revenue over the last year and will add 150 people to Voodoo's 350-strong workforce.

Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 3:54 PM UTC

Bahrain hosts Israeli foreign minister in highest-level visit since normalisation

Bahrain hosted the Israeli foreign minister on Thursday in the highest-level visit since the countries established ties last year, as the kingdom's Gulf Air launched direct flights to Tel Aviv.

Middle East
Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time - EU
Middle East
Syrians face common enemy across frontlines: surging COVID-19
Middle East
Saudi Arabia's 2022 budget keeps focus on shrinking the deficit
Middle East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman, woman assailant, Israeli police say