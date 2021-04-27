French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took control following President Idriss Deby's death last week.

Macron added, as he hosted Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi at a meeting in Paris, that he remained in favour of a peaceful transition in Chad, and that France would work with international partners in the region to improve the situation in the country.

