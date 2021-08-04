Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
French President Macron pledges more aid for Lebanon, including COVID vaccines

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Wednesday a further 100 million euros ($118.54 million) worth of emergency aid for Lebanon, and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

One year since an explosion ripped through the capital's port and plunged Lebanon further into economic crisis, its politicians have yet to form a government capable of rebuilding the country, despite French and international pressure.

($1 = 0.8436 euros)

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

